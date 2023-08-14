Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) is Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,940 shares during the period. Brookfield Business Partners comprises 3.9% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

NYSE BBU traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 873.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.63%.

Brookfield Business Partners Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

