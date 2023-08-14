Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528,096 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.14% of Brown & Brown worth $674,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.39. 79,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,230. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $72.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

