Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BFRG) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 14th

Bullfrog AI’s (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 14th. Bullfrog AI had issued 1,297,318 shares in its initial public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,432,567 based on an initial share price of $6.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Bullfrog AI Stock Up 0.3 %

BFRG stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

About Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BFRG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for about 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

