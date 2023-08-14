Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BFRG) Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 14th

Bullfrog AI’s (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 14th. Bullfrog AI had issued 1,297,318 shares in its initial public offering on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $8,432,567 based on an initial share price of $6.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Bullfrog AI Stock Up 0.3 %
BFRG stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98. Bullfrog AI has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
