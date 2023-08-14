Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Trading 2.6% Higher

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.57 and last traded at $167.33. 149,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,063,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,331,000 after buying an additional 1,840,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after buying an additional 940,463 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,648,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,775,000.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.