Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Piper Sandler

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.29.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $52.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cactus by 59.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

