Cactus (NYSE:WHD) PT Raised to $59.00 at Piper Sandler

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

WHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Cactus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $52.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.76. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 886.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.