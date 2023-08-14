CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

Get CAE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

CAE Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE CAE opened at C$31.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$32.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.82.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.1809026 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.