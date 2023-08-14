Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Holdings Decreased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 83.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

CATC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.29. 11,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,799. The company has a market cap of $465.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

