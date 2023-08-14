Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen Sells 9,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$83.17. 4,869,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,448. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$61.23 and a 12-month high of C$84.25. The firm has a market cap of C$90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.35.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

