Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen Sells 9,500 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %
Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$83.17. 4,869,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,448. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$61.23 and a 12-month high of C$84.25. The firm has a market cap of C$90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$75.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.87.
Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
See Also
