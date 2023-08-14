Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,201,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 1,592,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 759.0 days.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.5 %

CDUAF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $31.95.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDUAF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.