Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 326.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,610 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ADTRAN worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADTN. FMR LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

ADTRAN Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 303,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $629.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.89%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

