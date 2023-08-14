Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 173.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,859 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of PNM Resources worth $13,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 220.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 41.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 69,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 20,158 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

PNM Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,204. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.