Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 135,468 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 341.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 129,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100,041 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1,951.9% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 546,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 519,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,848,574. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

