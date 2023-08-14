Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $41.10

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.10, but opened at $39.95. Carvana shares last traded at $39.25, with a volume of 936,316 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Carvana to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Carvana by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 69,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

