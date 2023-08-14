Casper Market Cap Reaches $441.12 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Casper has a total market cap of $441.12 million and $4.41 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,935,103,440 coins and its circulating supply is 11,243,681,421 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,933,899,427 with 11,242,547,158 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03868341 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,981,644.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

