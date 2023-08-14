Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Short Interest Update

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,386,600 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 6,507,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83,866.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWQXF shares. DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $10.90 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Castellum AB has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 June 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 171 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company EntraASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

