CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

CD Private Equity Fund I (ASX:CD1 – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from CD Private Equity Fund I’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

CD Private Equity Fund I Price Performance

About CD Private Equity Fund I

(Get Free Report)

CD Private Equity Fund I is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments in buyout funds focused on small to lower middle-markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CD Private Equity Fund I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Private Equity Fund I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.