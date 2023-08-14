Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Stock Down 0.7 %

CE stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Celanese by 588.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.