Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.
Central Bancompany Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBCY opened at $747.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $767.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.85. Central Bancompany has a 12 month low of $625.01 and a 12 month high of $792.00.
About Central Bancompany
