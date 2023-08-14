Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

Central Bancompany Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBCY opened at $747.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $767.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $724.85. Central Bancompany has a 12 month low of $625.01 and a 12 month high of $792.00.

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. It offers checking and savings accounts; home, personal, student, real estate, SBA, mortgage, and equipment loans; and line of credit and commercial lending. The company also provides investment services, which includes annuities, brokerage, investor services insurance, retirement, and trust and wealth management services; investment advisory, relationship banking, and cash management services; and credit cards, and online and mobile banking.

