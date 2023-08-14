Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 107,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 239,245 shares.The stock last traded at $6.02 and had previously closed at $6.81.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $956.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 186.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 149,920 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 168.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 50.0% in the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 129,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

