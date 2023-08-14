CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,100 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 712,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $103.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CGI has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CGI by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 319,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in CGI by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 80,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CGI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 926,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 55,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

