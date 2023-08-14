Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Cut by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,961 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 4.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Charter Communications worth $260,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, hitting $425.76. The company had a trading volume of 182,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,708. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.43.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

