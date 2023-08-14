Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWSRF
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.