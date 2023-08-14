Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CWSRF

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

OTCMKTS CWSRF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.