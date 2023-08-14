Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 94.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.01 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.