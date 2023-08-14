Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.01.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

