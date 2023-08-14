Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 4.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.17.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.31. 1,881,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,811. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average of $161.21. The stock has a market cap of $304.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

