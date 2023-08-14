China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,663.0 days.
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
