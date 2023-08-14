China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,366,300 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the July 15th total of 936,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,663.0 days.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

Shares of CNPPF stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Overseas Property has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Get China Overseas Property alerts:

China Overseas Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.