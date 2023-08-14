Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,516,100 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 6,711,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,596.8 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Down 3.0 %

CFTLF opened at $0.58 on Monday. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

