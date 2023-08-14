Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $201.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

