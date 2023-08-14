Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) CFO Richard A. Dierker Sells 90,000 Shares

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CHD traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 449,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 105,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

