Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Up 46.1% in July

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Down 0.1 %

CCV traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,017. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp V

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCV. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 238.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp.

