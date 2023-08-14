CIBC Increases Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

TSE POW traded down C$0.35 on Monday, reaching C$38.33. 596,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,088. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 94.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.90. The firm has a market cap of C$23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of C$13.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7534113 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

