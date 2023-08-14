Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 59,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $107.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

