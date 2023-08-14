Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 564 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 0.9% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $249.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,023. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.09. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

