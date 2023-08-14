Circle Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $221.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,807. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.83 and a 200-day moving average of $209.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

