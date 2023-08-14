Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159,172 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,244,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,804,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.71. 307,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,352. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

