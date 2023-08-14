Circle Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after purchasing an additional 240,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,532,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,977,000 after acquiring an additional 71,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.72.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

