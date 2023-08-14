Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $516.19. 364,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,350. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $552.94. The company has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

