Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. 3,039,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,335,264. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $219.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.