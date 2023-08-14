Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,360,354. The company has a market capitalization of $219.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

