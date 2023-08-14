Citizens Business Bank Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.68. 3,128,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,334,345. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

