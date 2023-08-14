Citizens Business Bank Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Citizens Business Bank cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.07.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.0 %

IQVIA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.93. The stock had a trading volume of 103,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA



IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

