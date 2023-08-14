Citizens Business Bank Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Citizens Business Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $59.71 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

