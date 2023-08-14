Citizens Business Bank Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Citizens Business Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.87. 8,308,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,025,102. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

