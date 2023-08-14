Citizens Business Bank Purchases 257 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citizens Business Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 479,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,455. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.