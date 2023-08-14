Citizens Business Bank Sells 297 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citizens Business Bank trimmed its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up 1.5% of Citizens Business Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

FANG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.38. 354,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day moving average of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.