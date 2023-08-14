Citizens Business Bank Sells 3,323 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Citizens Business Bank reduced its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.64. The company had a trading volume of 296,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.