Citizens Business Bank Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 12,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $738,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,870 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.51. 185,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

