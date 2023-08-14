Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Clarus from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 310,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 112,696 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in Clarus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 124,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Clarus by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Clarus during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03. Clarus has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $29.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

