Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of CCO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 424,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,676. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $724.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.21 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 298,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through the Americas and Other segments. The Americas segment consists of operations U.S. operations excluding airports. Europe-North, which consists of operations in the U.K., the Nordics and several other countries throughout northern and central Europe, and Europe-South, which covers the operations in France, Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

